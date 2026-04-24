Parking garage partially collapses on Pittsburgh's North Side

A parking garage at an apartment complex on Pittsburgh's North Side partially collapsed on Thursday night, leaving people without their cars.

One resident named Anais felt some relief on Friday after she discovered her car deep on the first floor of the garage of her apartment complex. From her vantage point, she had a good feeling her vehicle was spared, at least from destruction near the front entrance of the structure at Bracken House.

"It was just a mess," Anais said.

Anais and her mom Angie came home to the partial collapse after taking in the festivities at the NFL draft.

"It looked like an earthquake, like earthquake aftermath," Anais said.

The parking garage at Bracken House on Pittsburgh's North Side partially collapsed on April 23, 2026. (Photo: KDKA)

Pittsburgh Public Safety said they were called to the area off Anderson Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday for a partial structural collapse of a concrete beam on the first floor of the garage. There was minor damage to a few vehicles, but thankfully, no one was hurt.

In a statement, the city said its Department of Permits, Licenses and Inspections condemned the garage and ordered it to be vacated. The department and public safety removed the vehicles closest to the collapse.

In the meantime, Anais and her mom said they only received notice from the apartment management three hours later with a brief email.

"This could have been much worse and thank God it's not as bad because it's been a long time coming," Angie said.

They said there have been some problems for a while. Angie said when it rains, the cement "drips" and has damaged cars in the past.

"There is literally a hole in the top terrace that you can see from the second floor up," Anais said. "It's a hole. It's like literally eroding."

Now they're just looking for answers and hoping for change.

"This should have never happened in our residence," Anais said.

KDKA reached out to the management company, Coast Ridge, for comment. A spokesperson shared the following statement:

"Bracken House is relieved to report that no one was injured in this incident. Bracken House is working closely with local authorities to respond to and address the situation as quickly as possible. We will continue coordinating with officials and will provide updates to Bracken House residents as they become available, including when vehicle owners can access their vehicles."

The spokesperson could not comment on concerns with the garage or on a timeline for when people could access their vehicles.

