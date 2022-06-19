Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Park Conservancy hosting first 'Family Day' of the year

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy is hosting its first Family Day of the season at Allegheny Commons Park.

It will happen from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

There will be a balloon artist, crafts, and special guests and performers.

Family Days will take place every third Sunday of the month through the fall.

You can get a full rundown of Family Days on the Pittsburgh Park Conservancy website.

June 19, 2022

