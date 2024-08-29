Rib Fest, World War II ship and Pitt football take over the North Shore for Labor Day weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a lot going on in Pittsburgh over the Labor Day weekend, especially on the North Shore.

At Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival got underway on Thursday. BBQ artists who take their craft seriously come from all over for the festival, which lasts through Monday.

Dan Johnson of Johnson's BBQ says Pittsburghers should come on down. Just don't ask about the secret sauce.

"You can get military secrets better than you can barbecue secrets," he said.

From ribs to pulled pork to macaroni and cheese, there are plenty of vendors to choose from. And it's free to get in.

The Steelers Pro Shop and Hall of Honor Museum will also be open during Rib Fest. And across the street, you can see the LST-325, the last fully operational World War II tank landing ship, docked at North Shore Riverfront Park.

On Saturday, Pitt will play Kent State at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is at noon. Then at 5:30 on Sunday, Green Day will have a concert at PNC Park.