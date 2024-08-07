Acrisure Stadium announces dates and times for 2024 Kickoff and Rib Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You know football season is right around the corner when the annual Kickoff and Rib Festival begins!

On Wednesday, Acrisure Stadium announced the dates and times for the 2024 Kickoff and Rib Festival presented by I.C. Light.

This year, it will run from Thursday, August 29 through Monday, September 2, and there will be football, free concerts, food, and more.

On the opening day, Thursday, August 29, the festival will go from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and the Beats & BBQ Showdown hosted by DJ Petey C will get started at 7:00. It's an interactive live event featuring the best DJs, dancers, musicians, and more.

The Clarks will be the Rib Festival act on Friday, August 30, they'll take the stage at 9 p.m., and on that day - the festival starts at noon and goes until 11 p.m.

On both August 31 and September 1, the festival gets going at noon and goes until 11 p.m., and on Saturday, August 31, country music star George Birge will perform at 9 p.m.

Kickoff and Rib Festival wraps up on Monday, September 2 with three musical acts - Jimmy Adler Band at 2:30 p.m., House of Soul Band at 4 p.m., and then Billy Price at 6 p.m. The festival shuts down at 9 p.m.

The Pitt Panthers will take on Kent State on Saturday, August 31, and on Monday, September 2, before the festival resumes, you can take part in the Steelers 5K Run & Walk which starts at 8 a.m.

A full rundown of events and vendors can be found on the Acrisure Stadium website at this link.