Green Day bringing global stadium tour to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Green Day is coming back to Pittsburgh next year.

The band will be joined by The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas at PNC Park on Sept. 1.

The Savior Tour celebrates the release of the band's new album with the same title, set to drop on Jan. 19, as well as 30 years of "Dookie" and 20 years of "American Idiot."

"We've never been more excited to unleash new music than with 'Saviors,' a record that's meant to be rocked live, together. So let's thrash. We've got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!" Green Day said in a news release from Live Nation.

The massive global stadium tour kicks off in Europe with a show in Monte do Gozo, Spain, on May 30. Green Day will be supported in Europe by Nothing but Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace as they travel through France, Germany and Italy before reaching the UK. The first leg of the tour wraps up with a show at Wembley Stadium in London on June 29.

After that, the band will come to North America for 27 shows, starting in Washington, D.C., on July 29 and ending in San Diego on Sept. 28. The tour will stop in Pennsylvania two more times with shows scheduled in Philadelphia on Aug. 9 and Hershey on Aug. 10.

Green Day was last in Pittsburgh for The Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which Live Nation says included 29 sold-out stadium gigs.

Last month the band released their new single "The American Dream is Killing Me" and announced their 14th studio album "Saviors" will be released next year.

Presales for tickets will run throughout the week leading up to the general on sale scheduled for Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.