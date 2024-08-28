World War II tank landing ship docks on Pittsburgh's North Shore for tours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The last fully operational World War II tank landing ship has docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore.

The LST-325, which was involved in the invasion at Omaha Beach on D-Day, arrived in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. It'll open up for tours on Friday.

The LST-325 docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

The LST-325, which was commissioned in 1943, was part of the backup force for troops going ashore to Omaha Beach on D-Day, according to the ship's website.

It was decommissioned in 1946, though it was reactivated twice in 1951 and 1963. It was decommissioned for a third time in 1999. The ship currently docks in Evansville, Indiana, where it serves as a museum and memorial to those who served aboard landing ship tanks.

The LST-325 is in Pittsburgh as part of its annual cruise down the Ohio River. Before the Steel City, the LST-325 visited Owensboro, Kentucky. After this stop, it'll continue onto Wheeling, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio.

While the boat is docked on the North Shore, self-guided walking tours will be offered from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Tickets can be purchased on board.