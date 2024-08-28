Watch CBS News
Local News

World War II tank landing ship docks on Pittsburgh's North Shore for tours

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The last fully operational World War II tank landing ship has docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore. 

The LST-325, which was involved in the invasion at Omaha Beach on D-Day, arrived in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. It'll open up for tours on Friday.

kdka-world-war-ii.png
The LST-325 docked on Pittsburgh's North Shore on Aug. 28, 2024.  (Photo: KDKA)

The LST-325, which was commissioned in 1943, was part of the backup force for troops going ashore to Omaha Beach on D-Day, according to the ship's website. 

It was decommissioned in 1946, though it was reactivated twice in 1951 and 1963. It was decommissioned for a third time in 1999. The ship currently docks in Evansville, Indiana, where it serves as a museum and memorial to those who served aboard landing ship tanks. 

The LST-325 is in Pittsburgh as part of its annual cruise down the Ohio River. Before the Steel City, the LST-325 visited Owensboro, Kentucky. After this stop, it'll continue onto Wheeling, West Virginia, and Marietta, Ohio. 

While the boat is docked on the North Shore, self-guided walking tours will be offered from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Tickets can be purchased on board. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.