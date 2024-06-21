Pittsburgh adds nonstop flight to Salt Lake City

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh International Airport is adding a nonstop route to Salt Lake City.

Beginning Nov. 23, just before Thanksgiving holiday travel, Delta Air Lines will start daily flights between Pittsburgh and the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Pittsburgh airport says until now, Salt Lake City was the largest unserved market from the Steel City. Delta started flying the route in 2018, but it was paused in early 2020 because of the pandemic. The airport said restoring service was a top priority.

The airport estimates the route will bring an economic impact of $16 million a year, supporting more than 150 direct and indirect jobs.

"We're excited Delta is resuming its nonstop service to Salt Lake City, a western market very popular with our business and leisure travelers," Bryan Dietz, the senior vice president of air service and commercial development at the airport, said in a news release. "This is another huge win for PIT's growing service portfolio to the Western United States market and an indicator of the region's strong post-pandemic recovery."

Resuming the route to Salt Lake City helps meet Pittsburgh's growing demand for the West Coast, the airport says. Breeze Airways and Southwest Airlines recently began flights to San Diego.

With nearly 90 destinations, the airport says Salt Lake City is one of Delta's largest hubs.