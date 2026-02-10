Pittsburgh nominated for best beer city in USA Today 10Best vote

Pittsburgh is up for some national recognition as one of the best beer cities in the United States.

USA Today's 10Best awards are looking to identify the American city with the best beer scene and Pittsburgh has been named as one of 20 finalists.

USA Today said that its list of 20 cities has been curated by a panel of beer experts and is based on things like established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals, and homebrewing communities.

"Pittsburgh is a beer-drinking town," USA Today said.

"There are over 40 breweries to choose from, such as Grist House, known for its flagship Hazedelic Juice Grenade New England IPA, and Dancing Gnome, famed for its hazy and citrusy New England IPAs. While Pittsburgh offers an array of annual beer festivals, Barrel & Flow Festival is particularly excellent — over 3,000 participants come together to celebrate Black-owned breweries around the country."

People wishing to vote for Pittsburgh can do so online, once per day.

Voting will be open through February 23 at 12 p.m. and the top ten winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 4.