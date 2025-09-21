Man shot during fight at Pittsburgh nightclub

A man was shot after investigators said a fight broke out inside a nightclub in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the investigation began after a 27-year-old man showed up at Magee-Women's Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities said the man was taken to another local hospital for surgery. He was last listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot during an altercation at a nightclub in the 800 block of Brookline Boulevard.

Public Safety said that the mobile crime unit processed the vehicle that the victim used to get to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.