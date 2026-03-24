Pittsburgh leaders launch abandoned vehicle blitz ahead of NFL draft

A blitz to tow abandoned vehicles across Pittsburgh got underway on Tuesday, ahead of the NFL draft next month. Four tow trucks from Ferra's Automotive Services kicked off the blitz to get abandoned vehicles off city streets.

"I'm expecting a couple hundred cars, probably, max," said heavy-duty operator Eric Scavincky.

Tow truck operators like Scavincky bear the load.

"We've done probably 70 to 80 [tows] in the past for each of these blitzes at a time," said Scavincky.

Scavincky said his and the city's work is helping tackle a growing problem.

"It seems like every time that this (vehicle removal blitz) comes up, there's more and more and more; it just continues to grow," Scavincky said.

It's at least in part why Mayor Corey O'Connor said removing abandoned vehicles has been part of a long-planned plan to improve the city.

"This is a sign to the residents and the neighbors who have seen these cars for so long that we are paying attention," Mayor O'Connor said.

The city said officers prioritized certain vehicles for removal because their registration and inspection had expired for more than 90 days. The abandoned cars are also considered a hazard on the street.

"We are looking at your community, and we want them to be in the best shape that they can be in, and doing small things like this goes a very long way," O'Connor said. "Again, if we have to do another round, we will continue to do that because we see abandoned vehicles year-round, and that just can't happen."

Scavincky said they're towing vehicles from the Hill District, Polish Hill, the Uptown neighborhood, and more.

"A lot of times we come across cars with no wheels, no tires, no glass, no bumpers, no inspections," said Scavincky.

He said the blitz goes a long way by cleaning up the cars people neglect, and neighbors have been forced to look at for so long.