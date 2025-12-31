Pittsburghers ready to ring in 2026 with optimism, hope, and New Year's resolutions

A new year is a time to reflect on the past and to look toward the future, and folks from across Western Pennsylvania have their own hopes as they said 'so long' to 2025, and 'hello' to 2026.

A fresh start couldn't come fast enough for MaryEllen Candeck of Wexford.

"I'm always excited for a new year, you never know what happens, right? That's the surprise of it," Candeck said. "The world had a rough year, I think."

The hits seemed to keep coming in 2025 for many, including Brette and Kyle Gillman of Fox Chapel.

"I'm kicking 2025 to the curb," Brette said.

They and others were ready to say 'goodbye' to health issues, negative energy, and even that new one lane in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

"It makes it difficult for all these businesses and whatnot along Penn," William Koshut of Lawrenceville said.

They're welcoming 2026 with open arms.

"The reset is good," Kim Ifft of Ben Avon said.

After all, they have much to look forward to.

"I will be joining the Edgewood Borough council," Christine Furman of Edgewood said.

"Our youngest son is getting married this year," Kyle said.

At the same time, they're filled with hopes and resolutions for the months to come.

"Good health, lots of time with friends and with family," Brette said.

"Lose a little bit of weight and some nice hot weather, and the Pirates to do well," Koshut said.

Koshut also has some dreams for that veteran coach of the black and gold.

"It's time. He's passed his expiration date," Koshut said.

However, together, for all, one thing stands out.

"We need a year where everyone comes together," Kyle said.

They wish for a year when our differences can be put aside.

"That's the best thing that could happen," Candeck said.

When it comes to those resolutions, according to a Forbes poll in 2023, out of those who make them, most give up after less than four months, but good luck in following through this time around.