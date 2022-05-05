Pittsburgh native Zane Zandier signs with USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Zane Zandier, a Thomas Jefferson High School graduate, and a three-year starting linebacker for the University of Virginia, has signed with the newly formed Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL.

The six-foot-three Zandier played in 48 games for the Cavaliers from 2017 to 2021, registering 253 total tackles, one forced fumble, an interception, and 9.5 sacks.

Zandier received an All-ACC Honorable Mention for his play during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Before his collegiate playing days, Zandier played wide receiver and defensive back at Thomas Jefferson High School, helping Thomas Jefferson capture the WPIAL 4A Championship.