Pittsburgh native rides out Hurricane Milton in Florida while others evacuate to Western Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh native rides out Hurricane Milton in Florida while others evacuate to Western Pennsylvani

Pittsburgh native rides out Hurricane Milton in Florida while others evacuate to Western Pennsylvani

Pittsburgh native rides out Hurricane Milton in Florida while others evacuate to Western Pennsylvani

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Florida are cleaning up and starting the recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton rolled through. This includes some Pittsburgh transplants who rode out the storm.

As the sun came up, the devastation of Hurricane Milton was evident. Dormont native Marlayna Marquinez and her family rode it and Hurricane Helene out in Clearwater.

"That compared to this felt like a minor rainstorm. I've never seen anything like this in my life, what we saw last night," she said over the phone, comparing Helene and Milton.

They had minor damage compared to other homes while losing their power and internet. There were downed trees and streets flooding outside their door. All things considered, it wasn't the worst.

"We're very fortunate. We're very lucky. It's not a time to be joyous because there's people that weren't. We are sad about that," Marquinez said.

For Pittsburghers who evacuated back to Western Pennsylvania, they're calling friends and family back in Florida to see the impact. Churchill neighbor Anthony Roman had little to no damage at his home more inland from the coast. He is already thinking of how he can help communities that were not as lucky.

"I feel bad. I feel like I need to get there sooner. I don't have a flight until next Monday," he told KDKA.

For Pittsburgh area native Jeffrey Hickman, who is the general manager at The Shipwreck, a bar in Clearwater Beach, the storm didn't do as much damage as he feared. While there was plenty of rain and wind, there wasn't too much storm surge.

He said one of the best ways to help out people after the cleanup is by vacationing in the Sunshine State.

"Continue to come down to support us in Florida. Continue to come down and vacation and enjoy yourself on Clearwater Beach," Hickman said over Zoom.

Beyond travel, they all ask if you are able to try and donate to reputable organizations that can help with the recovery.