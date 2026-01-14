Several Pittsburgh area museums in the running for USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice awards

It is once again that time of year when USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards are open for voting, and in western Pennsylvania, there are plenty of museums in the running.

For the past three years, the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh has taken home second place, but according to the museum, voting has been slow compared to previous years.

"This is the year for the children's museum to claim the #1 spot," they said. "We need Pittsburgh's help voting so that the museum gets the well-deserved recognition for the innovative and interactive play that inspires kindness, joy, creativity, and curiosity for our region's youth and visitors to our great city."

Voting is open now and will run through Monday, February 9, at 11:59 a.m.

People can vote once per day per device, with the winners announced on Friday, February 18, at noon.

Voting can be done here.

Along with the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington is up for Best Small Town Museum, the August Wilson African-American Cultural Center is up for Best Free Museum, the Kamin Science Center is up for Best Science Museum, and the Heinz History Center, which won first prize in 2025, is up for Best History Museum.

The full list of nominees can be found on the USA Today website at this link.