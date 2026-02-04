Pittsburgh area expecting more snow this upcoming weekend, colder temperatures return

Great news for skiers, there will be not just one but two systems impacting snow conditions over the weekend for local ski resorts.

The first round of snow looks to bring nearly two inches of snow region-wide, with higher totals in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Snow totals could be as high as 5 inches in isolated spots of the Laurel Highlands. A secondary clipper is now expected to follow on Sunday, bringing an additional one to two inches of snow region-wide.

While the snow will only cause minor issues in places like Pittsburgh, it will make for outstanding ski conditions for those lucky enough to be heading up the hills to ski.

Besides the snow chances over the weekend, the other big story is the return of a deep cold plume that will have us seeing lows in single digits on most days through Monday. The frigid air was a little slow to arrive, and that means for today our daily low of 5° won't be hit until just before midnight.

Morning lows will bottom out at around 10°. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 20s, but won't be as warm as yesterday's afternoon temperatures.

Thursday will be very similar to today, but morning temperatures will be colder. I have Thursday's low all the way down to 3°. Highs on Thursday will hit the low 20s. Friday will see a quick temperature bump as humidity levels tick up ahead of expected afternoon snow.

Saturday will see the coldest 'high' temperature of the next week, with afternoon temps just in the teens. Sunday will see a frigid start with temperatures potentially dipping to below 0°. Sunday highs will be in the 20s with snow showers, as I talked about earlier, expected.

After a frigid Monday morning, temperatures will start to go up with highs near 40 degrees on Tuesday and Highs in the 40s (just barely) on Wednesday and Thursday.

