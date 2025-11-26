Pittsburgh mom charged after 4-year-old son hospitalized for fentanyl ingestion

A Pittsburgh mom is facing charges after police said her 4-year-old son ingested fentanyl.

According to court paperwork, detectives were called to UPMC Children's Hospital on Monday after a 4-year-old boy was admitted into the ICU to be treated for fentanyl ingestion. Police said his mom, Taneara Green, had found the boy unresponsive at their home on Smithton Avenue in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 11:30 a.m.

While Green was getting her blood drawn, police said she muttered that it was going to come back "hot." Detectives said Green told them that she took fentanyl pills almost every morning. She said that she paid $60 per pill and that she'd never let her son take one because of how expensive they were, police said.

Green also told police that the day before, the boy was "woozy" and not acting like himself. He was nodding on and off, but she said she thought that was normal because her son "is usually up all night on his iPad," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

Detectives said they searched the home, and in the upstairs bedroom, they found a kid's shoe with a sock in it. Inside the sock, police said they found multiple stamp bags of heroin.

Green is charged with endangering the welfare of children and aggravated assault after the boy went to the hospital.