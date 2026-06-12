Pittsburgh wants to open a time capsule hidden in the City-County Building. But no one can find it.

Pittsburgh officials say there's a 110-year-old time capsule inside the City-County Building and they want to open it. But there is a big roadblock in that plan: they don't know where it is.

Pittsburgh Mayor Joseph G. Armstrong was the one who came up with the idea in 1916. The new City-County Building on Grant Street would be the place where, under his administration, a time capsule would be placed. Newspaper clippings, a Bible and the flags of Pittsburgh and the U.S. were inside.

In conjunction with the semiquincentennial of the United States, the city is hoping to find the missing box of memories. But they don't know where in the massive 10-story building the time capsule is located.

"They're going off old newspaper clippings," Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor said. "I think they verified where the area is. Now they are just trying to see how they can get in to look to make sure that's where the time capsule actually is."

If it's found, recovering it and opening it may prove a tough nut to crack. Possibly moving, removing and replacing materials concealing the time capsule could get expensive.

"If we uncover this, I jokingly say I hope there's $40 million for the budget," O'Connor said.

The city says it's hoping to find the missing item and possibly include it or place it next to a new time capsule planned for the nation's 250th birthday.