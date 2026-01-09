Pittsburgh Mills Macy's location to close as part of company's new strategy

As Macy's continues to shrink its nationwide footprint, Pittsburgh will be among the places that will see a store closure.

The department store confirmed to KDKA-TV on Friday morning that its location at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall will be closing.

"After careful consideration, we've made the decision to close our Macy's store at Pittsburgh Mills," the statement read. "The decision allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy's locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today."

Macy's did not provide a specific date when the Pittsburgh Mills location will cease operations.

The closures, which will impact 66 locations, are part of the company's "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which they announced in February 2024. The plan will close approximately 150 stores over three years while they invest in 350 locations through 2026.

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," said Tony Spring, chairman and CEO in a quote on Macy's corporate website.

Multiple states across the country will see Macy's locations closing, including here in Pennsylvania, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Macy's is said to be assisting employees affected by the closures through transfer opportunities and severance where applicable.

A full list of closures can be found on the Macy's website at this link.