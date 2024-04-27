Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey travels to Detroit to learn more about hosting NFL Draft

DETROIT (KDKA) - As the NFL Draft unfolds and collegiate football stars hope to achieve their lifelong dream of playing in the biggest of leagues, it was an educational trip for the mayor of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey's office confirmed to KDKA on Saturday morning that the mayor was in Detroit this week to learn more about the security and hosting aspect of having the draft in their city.

The trip was paid for by VisitPittsburgh, according to the mayor's office and he has since returned to Pittsburgh.

When could Pittsburgh actually host the NFL Draft?

Late last year, the Steelers and the city began the process of submitting a bid to host the draft here in Pittsburgh.

"We have submitted our indication to the NFL office of the Steelers' and City's desire to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh," Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV.

This year, the draft was hosted in Detroit and next year it will be in Green Bay.

This means Pittsburgh could be the home of the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft.

The decision, however, will not be made on when the draft could be held in Pittsburgh until May when the owners meet next.

What does it mean to submit a bid to host the NFL Draft?

While specifics have not been made available on what it means exactly to submit a bid to host the draft, the Steelers themselves confirmed in February that they submitted their bid to host it in either 2026 or 2027, saying on X (formerly Twitter), "The bid is in! We have officially submitted Pittsburgh's NFL Draft Bid to host the event in 2026 or 2027."

"We believe our city will be an excellent host to showcase the great history that connects Western Pennsylvania to the early roots of professional football and the evolution of the game through the decades," a spokesperson for the Steelers said. "The NFL Draft will draw hundreds of thousands of fans and out-of-town visitors, and we look forward to working with local and state officials and community leaders to ensure we craft a successful bid to host the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft."

For 50 years, the NFL Draft was hosted exclusively in New York City, but in the past few years, the draft has moved to different cities, including Las Vegas and Detroit.

VisitPittsburgh said they believe that hosting the draft would bring 300,000 to 400,000 people to the city, with an economic impact of around $130 million.

Support for the NFL Draft amongst elected leaders

The Steelers have plenty of support behind their big push to host a draft in the near future, including Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pittsburgh Stadium Authority.

"Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities on the East Coast - and the birthplace of professional football; Pittsburgh is the best choice in the country to host the NFL Draft. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is excited and ready to work together to host this historic draft and show the country what Pennsylvania is all about."

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Stadium Authority board has given the executive director the authority to enter into agreements with the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers, VisitPittsburgh, Allegheny County, and others to try and get the event to come here.