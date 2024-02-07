Pittsburgh Stadium Authority backs Steelers' bid to host next available NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The City of Pittsburgh could be one step closer to submitting a bid to host the next available NFL Draft.

Getting the NFL Draft would be really exciting for Steeler Nation -- and if it happens, it would likely take place on the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium in 2026 or 2027.

Up until now, the Steelers had never submitted a bid to host the event and a Steelers spokesperson said they'll be submitting their official bid in the coming weeks.

In a 1-on-1 interview with KDKA, Steelers President Art Rooney II said he is optimistic about the draft coming to Pittsburgh in the near future.

On the economic side, hosting the draft would bring in hundreds of thousands of people to the city over the weekend, bringing in an estimated $130 million in revenue.

The draft is held annually in late April.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit and the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay.

The NFL isn't expected to announce the location for the 2026 Draft until the league's owners meet in May.