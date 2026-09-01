Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor reflects on the 20 years since his father's death

It was 20 years ago today that Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O'Connor died only eight months into his term.

That time of grief was also a turning point for his son Corey -- the present mayor -- who decided then and there to follow his father's footsteps into a life of public service.

Andy Sheehan has covered both men. He sat down with Pittsburgh's new Mayor O'Connor about his father's legacy and influence.

He seemed to be everywhere. In his short time in office before his tragic death, Bob O'Connor became known as "The People's Mayor" -- the politician with a personal touch -- a ready smile and extended hand to everyone he'd meet on the streets of Pittsburgh.

And often-times by his side, there was a young Corey O'Connor, observing and learning.

"You saw him walking the neighborhoods," Mayor O'Connor said. "You saw him walking the streets. And I try to do that because it's so meaningful. The mayor stopped into my coffee shop. The mayor was here, the mayor was there."

When his father died 20 years ago, the outpouring of public grief and appreciation throughout the neighborhoods moved Corey O'Connor to decide on a future of public service of his own.

"As somebody young who went to all these places with him, I looked at it and said 'Wow, look at the impact a councilmember could make, a mayor could make,'" O'Connor said. "This is something down the road maybe I'll have the ability to do."

In the intervening two decades, Corey O'Connor ascended the political ladder -- city council, county controller, culminating in his election as mayor last November.

Today, his office is adorned with memories and pictures of his dad, and the new Mayor O'Connor feels that presence.

O'Connor said it's almost every day that he thinks about how much he would like to ask his dad for advice.

Emulating his dad, Mayor O'Connor rarely uses this office and prefers to be meeting people in the neighborhoods, where he hears what he calls "Bob Stories," stories of their encounters with the late mayor who made them feel they all part of a big family.

At the same time, the mayor says he is not his father -- and the decisions and the responsibilities are his own.

"If he and my mom were watching, saying this is great, look how proud we are, but he's also going to say this is your term, not mine," O'Connor said. "You've got to do it your way, not my way."

Today is a private day for the family. They will visit the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Greenfield and then celebrate the life that was.