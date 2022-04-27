City short more than 100 officers for Pittsburgh Marathon but will find other security

Despite being short more than 100 officers, the city says it will find other security for Marathon w

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After two years of being a virtual event, the Pittsburgh Marathon is scheduled to return this weekend, with tens of thousands of runners winding their way through city streets once again, but there are concerns about a shortage of officers to work the event.

With just days to go, sources say the race is more than 100 city police short of what is needed, but both the city and the marathon say they'll be able to find other security to fill that gap.

It's a joyous romp through 26.2 miles of city streets and hundreds of officers are needed to maintain the barricades and keep the runners and the public safe. But this year, sources say not enough officers have volunteered and the event is short more than 100 city officers.

The police union blames a hiring freeze coupled with retirements and resignations. Union chief Robert Swartzwelder says the current staffing levels can't keep up with daily patrols let alone a major event like a marathon, and he says he'll file a grievance if officers are compelled to work it.

But in a statement, the city's public safety department says there are no plans to force officers to work the marathon and it will fill the gaps elsewhere.

"The marathon will be adequately staffed for security. As always, Pittsburgh Police will utilize its own officers, as well as officers from the county and universities to supplement as needed," public safety said.

The marathon says it has also reached out to the state police and private security firms to augment the city police.

"Between all of these groups, we are confident we have enough security to keep event participants and spectators safe on race weekend," the marathon said.

And so it appears security will be fine over the weekend to ensure another successful running of the race -- but the city's police staffing shortage will remain.