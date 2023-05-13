Pittsburgh man wanted on rape, assault charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking for a Pittsburgh man wanted on rape and assault charges.

A person told police he'd been drugged and raped by someone he knew after Ingram police were called to West Prospect Avenue on Feb. 3, Allegheny County police said.

The investigation led police to 37-year-old Raymond Covington, who county police said is responsible for the assault.

(Photo provided by Allegheny County police)

After consulting with the district attorney's office, Covington was charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and simple assault.

An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 3, but police said they haven't been able to find Covington. They're asking the public for help finding him and said if he's seen, call 911 and don't approach him.