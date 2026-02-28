Pittsburgh man indicted on fraud, identity theft charges

A man illegally residing in Pittsburgh has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges including fraud and misuse of visas, permits, and other documents, as well as aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

The six-count indictment names Mahmoud Almasry, also known as Mohammad Jiham, 44, as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment, Almasry fraudulently entered the United States in 2016 by assuming another person's identity and continued using that identity for nearly a decade.

Prosecutors allege he relied on multiple forms of identification belonging to that individual, who was already deceased at the time Almasry assumed the identity to gain entry into the country.

If convicted, Almasry faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.