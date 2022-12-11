Man with gunshot wounds arrives at Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after Pittsburgh police said he showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said officers responded to a local hospital after a man with gunshot wounds arrived by private means around 6:20 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators believe the shooting is related to an earlier shots fired call in the area of Sterrett Avenue and Frankstown Avenue.
The victim was listed in critical condition, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.