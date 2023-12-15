Pittsburgh man charged with stealing gun after getting banned for life from Rivers Casino

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a gun from a car after he was banned from the Rivers Casino for life.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were watching 27-year-old Christopher Motta and his friend after they were ejected and escorted out of the casino because Motta was suspected in an earlier theft of "mislaid property."

According to the police report, troopers were watching Motta through surveillance cameras in the parking lot when he started peering into the windows of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. He then got into the car through the passenger side and started ransacking it and removing items, police said.

Troopers called security, and security told them it wasn't the same car that Motta and his friend had arrived in. Police said Motta was caught on camera stealing multiple items.

Troopers went out to the parking lot, and police said when Motta saw them, he tried to hide the items under a nearby vehicle. Troopers told him to stop, but Motta started running.

Police said they chased Motta as he ran down the rear parking garage ramp towards Reedsdale Street and eventually took him into custody.

Investigators said Motta had taken a loaded gun and holster from the victim's vehicle and had thrown them during the chase. Police said they recovered the stolen gun and found other items -- like a can of Miller Lite, vape cartridges and an E-ZPass -- where Motta had tried to hide them.

Motta was charged with violations of the Uniform Firearms Act and theft-related offenses.