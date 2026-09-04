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Man arrested in connection with alleged rape at Pittsburgh hotel

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Pittsburgh police arrested a 33-year-old man on Thursday in connection with an alleged rape at a hotel on Lytton Street.

Special Victims Unit detectives responded to the hotel on Lytton Street on Sept. 2 to investigate the incident. Police said the male suspect and female victim knew each other.

The suspect fled the area after the reported assault, according to police.

On Sept. 3, detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, arrested Martell Martin in McKeesport.

Martin is charged with rape, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats, indecent assault, false imprisonment and driving while operating privilege is suspended.

He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

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