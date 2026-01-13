Mayor O'Connor unveils "Main and Main" business district revitalization initiative

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor on Tuesday announced a new initiative aimed at revitalizing neighborhood business districts across the city.

The program, called "Main and Main," is designed to promote investment and streamline development in commercial corridors through a range of tools, including small business loans, facade improvements, housing development incentives, zoning reform, permitting improvements and gap funding.

"We know that when our business districts thrive, our businesses are stronger, our streets are safer, and entrepreneurs have more opportunity," O'Connor said. "Main and Main is my commitment to business districts that all have their own unique needs, but who all deserve resources that we can provide. For too long, Pittsburgh has said no, but Main and Main is our opportunity to say yes to renewal of our business districts."

O'Connor announced the initiative at the future site of the Homewood Gateway Project, located at the corner of Homewood and Hamilton avenues, which city officials described as an example of the program's goals.

The project, which includes 44 housing units and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, had been stalled for years because of funding issues. City officials said the mayor's office worked with the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Housing Authority last week to close the project's funding gap, allowing it to move forward. Of the 44 units, 85% will be designated as affordable housing.

The mayor says Homewood is just the beginning, with plans to expand the initiative to neighborhoods across the city.

"I think we're doing a walking tour of Lawrencville's business district this week. We're going to go to all business districts and main and main because that, again, is the heart of the neighborhoods."

City officials said Main and Main will be a coordinated effort among city departments and agencies, working in partnership with community leaders, community development corporations, residents, businesses, trades, banks and other economic development organizations.