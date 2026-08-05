New legislation in Pittsburgh removes loophole to prevent vehicles from parking on sidewalks

New legislation aims to make the streets and sidewalks safer by eliminating a loophole in the city code that has made enforcement more difficult. While parking on sidewalks and in bike lanes has long been prohibited, the existing language allowing vehicles to be parked for their protection has repeatedly complicated enforcement.

Sidewalks and bike lanes are public spaces designed for pedestrians, people using wheelchairs or other mobility devices, families with strollers, and cyclists. When those spaces are blocked, people are often forced into traffic, creating unnecessary safety risks.

For people living in the city and depending on street parking, going forward you're going to want to watch where you park. Pittsburgh City Council voted to remove language from city code that allowed some drivers to avoid citations when it came to parking on sidewalks.

"This legislation is about making our streets and sidewalks safer by eliminating a loophole in the City Code that has made enforcement more difficult," said Councilman Bobby Wilson. "While parking on sidewalks and in bike lanes has long been prohibited, the existing language allowing vehicles to be parked for their protection has repeatedly complicated enforcement."

While the hope is to make things safer, people who park on the sidewalks aren't too fond of the change. They say parking on the street can be dangerous for both their vehicles and them, and there is a lack of parking.

"On a lot of streets it's dangerous; I see a lot of people parked on the sidewalks because of that," said Michael Thompson, who spoke to KDKA about the legislation.

Thompson agrees with many other people who worry that their vehicles are at risk without being on the sidewalk. But on the flip side, there are concerns that those who need sidewalks, like those who use wheelchairs, strollers, bikes, etc.

"We regularly see people parking on the sidewalks, blocking people's doorways," said Thomas Wagner, Southside Smart Streets.

While it's always been illegal to park on sidewalks, the language created what officials call a loophole. For advocate groups like Bike Pittsburgh and South Side Smart Streets, they are happy with the change as they believe it'll create more accessibility.

"We look forward to the opportunity to have pedestrians and wheelchairs, pushing strollers, using the sidewalks rather than have people jump in and out of traffic," said Wagner.

Under the code now, being on the sidewalk is only an exception when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or protect the safety of a person or vehicle in compliance with the law, direction of police officers or traffic controllers.

"That is extremely disappointing to me. Parking is really at a premium here on the South Side, and the fact that something was frankly even being considered in my opinion shows that the city council has really no idea what residents of the South Side are actually going through," said James Barum.

"You get people driving up the street 60-70 miles an hour, and they will tear up your car and take off. Mine was torn up over here," said Thompson.

The hope of going forward is that the city uses thoughtful enforcement and creates a safer environment for both drivers and pedestrians.

"We really want this to be a safety issue; this is not primarily a way for tickets or the city to raise revenue," said Wagner. "Definitely a work in progress; it's been many years that this has been an issue. I think it's going to take many years to resolve."

The fine for parking on a sidewalk going forward will be $55.50.