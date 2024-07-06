Pittsburgh looking at a sunny, comfortable weekend with high temperatures looming next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are a few showers to the southeast, and then clouds decrease today with beautiful sunshine.

Lower humidity is back for the weekend and seasonable with highs in the mid-80s. Nighttime temperatures will also return near normal in the mid-60s.

Temperatures over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Next week it gets hot with highs back near 90 on Monday with sunny skies. We could have our 7th and/or 8th 90-degree day of the year so far.

Tuesday will be another hot, humid day with highs at or near 90. The chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday.

Humidity through the end of next week KDKA Weather Center

We return to the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms once again.

The heat isn't going anywhere - through mid-July we are still trending well above normal!

7-day forecast: July 6, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

