Pittsburghers welcome the 2025 holiday season with Light Up Night celebrations

Light Up Night marks the official start to the holiday season in Pittsburgh, and thousands descended on Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday night for the event.

"It's the holiday season. [I] want to be cheered," Dale Labby said.

From trees to bridges to fireworks, Light Up Night has it all. For Julie Lloyd, though, Light Up Night holds a deeper meaning.

"My husband proposed to me 12 years ago when they did the tree countdown," Lloyd recalled.

This is the first year she's brought all her kids to see the sights and sounds.

"I think they were like, 'Wow, this is really great,'" Lloyd said.

Mayor Ed Gainey says he's seeing his daughter for the first time since she went to college this fall.

"This Christmas season is a little different for me because when you are used to having your daughter, you realize what the holiday season is all about: it's all about family," Gainey said.

It's those families that seem to have the most fun. Like perogies and pickles, other cities have Christmas traditions, but Pittsburgh rings in the holidays with its own unique charm.

"I think it's the Christmas spirit," Emma Bouchard said. "It's a very loving, warm atmosphere."

Festivities disrupted due to several fights

Several fights broke out throughout Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday evening during Light Up Night festivities, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The "fights" or "skirmishes," as police referred to them, led to "a number of detentions" in Pittsburgh's "downtown core." Seventy-five to 100 police officers were stationed Downtown for the event, officials said.

Approaching Market Square, KDKA-TV found a large group of juveniles dispersing. Other teens remained in large groups inside.

Mounted police units made multiple rounds through the square. KDKA-TV

Mounted police units made multiple rounds through the square, which helped keep the kids to the sides of the space. KDKA-TV also observed one person being taken into custody.

Groups of teens were also seen around Wood Street.

Unlike most years, the holiday market was not located inside Market Square due to ongoing construction.

During a press conference on Thursday, Commander Timothy Novesel specifically asked people coming through Market Square not to directly gather in the space, instead asking attendees to keep moving and leave space for others to reach the square's restaurants.

Market Square business owners have complained in recent years of the large groups of kids and teenagers who regularly congregate in the square.