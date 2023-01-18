5 local leaders at Shapiro's inauguration 'optimistic' he won't leave Pittsburgh region behind

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - A new administration in Harrisburg will enjoy parties Tuesday night but then get to work on Wednesday.

KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano talked to a number of local officials about what that could mean for this region.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is a suburban Philadelphian, but he's no stranger to our region, says Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

"When he announced his candidacy for governor, he started right in Pittsburgh. He did it on the North Shore," says Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was one of five local elected officials at Shapiro's inauguration who shared their thoughts with KDKA's Jon Delano.

Fitzgerald says Shapiro's appointment of locals to his cabinet like Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger from Carnegie Mellon University are key signals.

"Things that have moved Pittsburgh ahead – robotics, life sciences, artificial intelligence, eds and meds, the things that our great universities are doing – that will be a priority of Gov. Shapiro's, so I see great things ahead."

"I am cautiously optimistic," adds Pennsylvania Sen. Camera Bartolotta, a Washington County Republican.

Bartolotta says she hopes Shapiro will support this region's natural gas industry and thinks Lt. Gov. Austin Davis of McKeesport will stand up for this region.

"His knowledge of the importance of the issues from the southwest are going to make a difference," says Bartolotta.

Mayor Ed Gainey thinks Shapiro will not favor Philadelphia over Pittsburgh and notes his special connection to Davis from their state House days.

"Me and Austin have a relationship outside of politics that really helps us out," says Gainey, adding, "Josh has been the one that's been reaching out from day one, saying, 'How can he help? What can he do?'"

"So when you have that kind of partnership, it helps in the region," says the mayor.

"The west has acquired some juice to help our region," notes Pennsylvania Sen. Kim Ward, a Hempfield Republican and state Senate president.

The other factor, says Ward, is western clout in the legislature, not only with her but also Senate Republican Leader Joe Pittman from Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa from Forest Hills.

Ward says Shapiro is already reaching out.

"I chatted with him last night a little bit about some things I'll just keep in the can," says Ward.

"We're not going to be able to pass partisan bills on either side of the aisle. It's not going to happen."

Costa, who perhaps is the closest senator to Shapiro, says Senate leaders will make sure our region is not left out.

"We are getting a governor that understands the issues that are important to the people of southwestern Pennsylvania," says Costa.

"It would be difficult for any administration to be able to advance let's say southeast or northeast Pennsylvania at the expense of the southwest."

The proof will come in the actions of the new administration, but, so far at least, both Democratic and Republican leaders locally are optimistic.