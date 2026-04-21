Man shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood

A man was critically wounded overnight when he was shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that officers from Zone 2 were called to the intersection of Butler Street and Stanton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. for reports of a shot fired with a man lying in the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man had been shot in the stomach, according to Public Safety, who said officers helped the man until medics arrived in the area.

A man was critically wounded after he was shot in the stomach early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Butler Street and Stanton Avenue in the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Public Safety said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was taken into surgery immediately.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed officers putting down evidence markers throughout the intersection that had been marked off with crime tape.

No arrests have been made, according to Public Safety, who said the scene was processed by the Mobile Crime Unit.

The overnight shooting investigation is being handled by detectives from the Violent Crime Unit.