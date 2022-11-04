Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh junkyard facing dozens of misdemeanors and hundreds of summary violations

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Police announced that they have filed charges against Rusty Hook Auto Salvage.

According to their Pittsburgh Vehicle Fraud Investigators, the junkyard is facing 58 misdemeanors and 804 summary violations. 

Back in September, the investigators conducted a routine salvage yard audit and found that multiple vehicles with Pennsylvania license plates still attached were still under the transfer's name. 

They also found that the yard's certificate of authorization and dealer plates were all expired. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

First published on November 4, 2022 / 2:42 PM

