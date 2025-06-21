Day 3 of Pittsburgh's Juneteenth celebrations include annual Grand Jubilee Parade

Day three of Pittsburgh's Juneteenth celebrations brought thousands to Downtown for the annual Grand Jubilee Parade.

Now in its ninth year, the parade is organized by B. Marshall and has become a summer tradition.

"In this day and age and political climate, it's important for everyone to unify, come together collectively, and make Pittsburgh one of the best cities on the block or in the country," said organizer B. Marshall.

The parade featured everything from dancers to motorcycle groups and organizations. Community leaders and residents lined the streets in support, emphasizing the importance of the holiday and its message.

"It's a neighborhood event, it's all across Pittsburgh. And it brings people out to talk about Juneteenth and the meaning of it," said the Democratic nominee in the 2025 Pittsburgh mayoral election and Allegheny County Controller Corey O'Connor.

Among this year's grand marshals was Danielle Brown, National Field Director for Black Voters Matter.

"Just coming together, just for a moment to love each other, just to have joy, just to celebrate in the way we know how to celebrate in the Black community," said Brown.

While Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday in 2021, many attendees emphasized the need for deeper recognition and support, particularly in a time when some celebrations have faced resistance.

"I think it's important for everybody to realize and celebrate that major step towards justice in the United States," said Ruth Quint, Co-President of the League of Women Voters.

"Moving forward, we'd like to see a more collaborative effort from the city and get a parade route that's more centralized. There have been a lot of restrictions in the past; we need to liberate that if we can," added Eric Moye, incoming President of Pittsburgh's Downtown Rotary Club.

Despite the broader challenges, the energy on the ground was one of joy and pride. From music and food to family fun activities, there was a little something for everyone.

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the parade. Organizers aren't revealing much yet, but promise the milestone celebration will be one to remember.