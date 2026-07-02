Pittsburgh prepares for crowded and hot July 4th celebration

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to Pittsburgh on Saturday to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

Multiple live concerts will be held along with family-friendly events, a Ferris wheel and a hot air balloon on the North Shore, the South Side Street Fest on East Carson Street and the annual fireworks display and drone show.

"We're making history in Pittsburgh," said Sheldon Williams, the director of Pittsburgh Public Safety.

On Thursday, city leaders outlined their public safety plan ahead of the large crowds and scorching heat that is expected.

"We want to have a safe event for everybody who wants to attend," Williams said.

Jason Lando, chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, said there will be city, county and state officers patrolling the events on foot, by bicycle and on horseback. There will also be drones watching the crowds from above.

"Our drones allow us to identify issues, respond faster, and keep people safe, especially with large crowds during special events," Lando said.

"When you feel as if individuals are watching at the hyper vigilance, it's because of various reasons. The target that it is at the 250 requires hypervigilance from our public safety sector," Williams said.

City leaders said they have a zero-tolerance policy toward disruptive behavior.

"Any type of nuisance, unruly behavior, criminal behavior will just not be tolerated for any individuals in the spaces that we are providing," Williams said.

"Parents and guardians, we ask for your partnership. Please know where your kids are, discuss expectations before they head out, and arrange safe transportation. To all attendees: arrive early, be patient with road closures and bag checks, and if you see something that concerns you, say something — find a nearby officer or call 911 for help," Lando said.

The city will also have paramedics and EMTs stationed inside event areas as they prepare for all weather possibilities on Saturday.

"Public safety is urging everyone to take simple steps to stay safe, stay hydrated. Limit alcohol consumption, which increases the risk of dehydration," said Amera Gilchrist, the chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. "Take frequent breaks, stay in the shade, and avoid strenuous activity during peak heat hours. Wear light, breathable clothing, and check on vulnerable neighbors frequently."

There will be cooling centers and resources at the event.

"City parks and EMA will provide water buffalo stations, misting stations, and free cooling towels will be provided by the courtesy of the Pittsburgh Pirates," Gilchrist said.

The city has implemented a clear bag policy for those attending festivities at Point State Park, Liberty Avenue, North Shore Great Lawn and the Grandview Park Bandstand.

For more information on the event schedule, the city has details online.