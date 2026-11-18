The new terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport is officially one year old.

Airport officials, county leaders, stakeholders, and the community gathered Wednesday to celebrate the milestone, highlighting improvements in efficiency, passenger experience, and accessibility since the terminal opened.

Nearly 10 million passengers have traveled through the facility during its first year, according to airport leaders, who say the terminal has exceeded expectations while earning national and international recognition.

"This building keeps breaking records. More than 20 awards in 12 months," said visionary architect Luis Vidal.

Beyond its design and beauty, airport officials pointed to several operational improvements. Domestic baggage systems are 87% faster, while international baggage is 93% faster. TSA wait times have also been reduced by 50%, giving Pittsburgh International Airport some of the shortest average security wait times in the country. Plus, the airport now serves 65 destinations.

All of those numbers are according to Travel Bulletin.

"Recruited new airlines like British Airways, Aer Lingus," said Matt Smith, Chief Growth Officer for the Allegheny Conference.

Both British Airways and Aer Lingus flights will continue in 2027, along with the seasonal Iceland Air returning. Overall, those involved in the development of the airport say it has improved passenger efficiency.

"We cut the curb-to-gate time in half, which was a major goal," said Bill Peduzzi, head of aviation practice at HDR. "It brought the outdoors in with terraces, light and steel columns, showcases local and national art and runs on its own microgrid."

Officials also highlighted the inclusivity.

"Wayfinding that addresses color blindness, to the new children's play area, to Presley's Place. This terminal is about making travel less stressful and easier for everyone coming through these doors," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

Airport leaders say additional improvements are already underway. Two new outdoor terraces, one before security and one after security, are expected to open this spring. Landscaping improvements known as the "Green Spine" are also in development and will be done in the spring. Renovations to the airside flooring are scheduled to begin next month. The airport will also soon learn whether it has earned another honor.

"We have been named one of the most beautiful airports in the world, and we're all going to find out in Paris in a month whether we're one of the three most beautiful airports," said Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

As for the airport's former terminal, there are currently no plans for its future use just yet.