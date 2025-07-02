TSA bracing for a record-setting 4th of July travel week, including 200,000-plus in Pittsburgh

The Transportation Security Administration is bracing for another record-breaking holiday travel week, with 18.5 million passengers expected to fly nationwide for the Fourth of July.

Here in Pittsburgh, more than 200,000 travelers are expected to pass through the terminals at Pittsburgh International Airport.

"We're expecting 72.2 million people that are going to head out… most on the road, but a lot going through the airport," said Jim Garrity with AAA. "It's the most we've seen for Fourth of July on record."

That kind of volume means travelers should plan for delays and allow for extra time.

"Get out the door early because you could be running into delays on the roads and at the airports," said Garrity.

"We advise people to make sure they're here two hours in advance, that means being in line two hours before your flight," said Kerlik.

And if you're not traveling with a Real ID, be prepared for longer screening times.

"If you do not have a REAL ID, we'd advise giving yourself extra time," said Kerlik. "You're subjected to additional screening, and it could take more time to get through the line."

Officials are urging travelers to plan to help reduce stress.

Reserve airport parking online in advance, follow TSA packing guidelines to avoid delays at security, and check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.

"Make sure you're checking with your airline using their app; they're readily available," said Kerlik.

Travelers can also check security wait times and other updates on the FlyPittsburgh website at this link.