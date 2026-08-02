Pittsburgh plays host to inaugural SlimeCityCon
It was fun for all on Saturday morning at Pittsburgh's David L. Lawrence Convention Center during the inaugural SlimeCityCon.
Slime lovers had the chance to check out the city's first large-scale convention dedicated to all things slime, along with sensory play and creative arts.
Those who came out were able to do some hands-on activities, like making slime, shopping around, participating in giveaways and taking advantage of opportunities to meet with creators.