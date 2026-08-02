Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh plays host to inaugural SlimeCityCon

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

It was fun for all on Saturday morning at Pittsburgh's David L. Lawrence Convention Center during the inaugural SlimeCityCon.

Slime lovers had the chance to check out the city's first large-scale convention dedicated to all things slime, along with sensory play and creative arts. 

Those who came out were able to do some hands-on activities, like making slime, shopping around, participating in giveaways and taking advantage of opportunities to meet with creators.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue