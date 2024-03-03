Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh in for a gorgeous weather day with temperatures in the 60s and sunshine

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/3)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (3/3) 02:58

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be gorgeous with high-pressure building in and highs 20° above normal in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies. 

Monday, we make it to the low 70s and close to the record high of 74° in 1992!

hourly.png
Conditions throughout the day - March 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for showers arrives on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s! It doesn't look like a near record-breaking day with the record high temperature of 78° back in 2004.

Rain showers last Wednesday with highs still well above normal in the 50s but getting cooler than the start of the week. 

Our lows through the week will even be warmer whereas our average high should be in the mid-40s!

rain-chance.png
Rain chances throughout the next six days KDKA Weather Center

Thursday will be mostly sunny and highs near 60 before more rain arrives Friday and Saturday. 

The above-normal temperatures stick around through the middle of March!

7-day.png
7-day forecast: March 3, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

