Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic returning to PPG Paints Arena for third straight year

High school basketball is returning to PPG Paints Arena next month for the third annual Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic.

Plans for the event were announced Monday and this year's schedule will feature four games on December 22.

The first game of the day will be played at 11 a.m. and will feature Carrick and Allderdice in a City League matchup. Following that game, the girls' teams from Avonworth and Fox Chapel will square off at 12:30 p.m.

An evening session will get underway at 6 p.m. when Pine-Richland and Sewickley Academy go head-to-head and the evening will wrap up with an 8 p.m. contest between Mars and Montour.

This year's event will be just the third time that a high school basketball event is held at PPG Paints Arena.

"We're thrilled to once again open the doors of PPG Paints Arena to showcase high school basketball talent from across Western Pennsylvania," said Gary Desjardins SVP/General Manager of PPG Paints Arena. "Hosting events like the Holiday Hoops Classic is a great way for us to connect with the community and give these young athletes a professional-caliber experience."

Tickets to this year's Pittsburgh Holiday Hoops Classic go on sale on Friday, November 14 and can be purchased online.