Some Hispanic-owned businesses closing on Monday in protest of national immigration crackdown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some Hispanic-owned businesses in the Pittsburgh area plan to close up shop for one day only on Monday. It comes as crackdowns on undocumented immigrants by federal agencies have ramped up in the past couple of weeks.

There's an understanding amongst the daughters of the Berumen family. They know the hard work that's given them so much.

The business their family owns is Las Palmas. Days of rest are rare.

"My uncles and my dad came from nothing and I'm just really proud of them," Araceli Berumen, daughter of a Las Palmas owner, said.

"Christmas Day, we're open at noon. New Year's Day, we're open at noon," Missy Berumen, wife of a Las Palmas owner, said. "Every day, we're open."

However, on Monday, there won't be any pastries made or tacos to sell.

"This is only the second time in 15 years that we've closed," Missy Berumen said.

Las Palmas is closing its store in Beechview and three others on Monday in protest.

"I think people need to realize how important immigrants are to this country, and what they do," Jaquelin Berumen, daughter of a Las Palmas owner, said.

They've watched as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been detaining undocumented immigrants in cities across the country, and they don't like it.

"Some of these people are really not criminals. I don't understand how they can be so cruel," Araceli Berumen said.

Even the Spanish radio station that broadcasts programs out of the market, Radio Las Palmas 92.9 FM HD2, will go dark on Monday.

"I hope this opens eyes and makes people realize that these things that are happening are not okay," Jaquelin Berumen said.

There's a feeling among these daughters. They say some don't understand how their families contribute to the American story.

"I just wish everybody can realize that we aren't bad people," Araceli Berumen said.