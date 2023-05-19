Pittsburgh man proposes in helicopter with question written at Point State Park below

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One Pittsburgh man took his proposal to new heights, tricking his girlfriend into a helicopter ride she'll never forget.

Chase Lehigh set up a proposal you can see clear as day from the sky, writing out the question at the Point.

His mom helped him. It required a lot of cardboard, and he told his girlfriend Atalya Sunseri a little white lie.

"The helicopter ride was supposed to be Saturday but because it was gonna rain tomorrow, I had a last-minute change and told her I won it at a golf tournament to get her there," Chase said.

"I was like, 'I have to change this grooming appointment I made, plans with my friends to get drinks.' I was like, 'Now I have to cancel these plans,' but I was very glad I did," Atalya said.

Tonight at 7:30- One Pittsburgh guy is taking his marriage proposal to new heights! The adorable story of one Pittsburgh couple that will make you feel ALL the feels going into the weekend ❤️🤩 @KDKA pic.twitter.com/9OGDHjoHV8 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) May 19, 2023

"I told her we could cancel if we really wanted to," Chase said. "I was trying to play it cool to make sure that she had no idea that this was something that had to happen."

It turns out that gamble paid off big time.

Chase admitted he got some help from his mom and friends but he thought up the golf tournament prize all on his own.

After being together for two years already, they now have a bright future ahead.