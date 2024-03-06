U.S. Steel bald eagles welcome second egg of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We've got ourselves another egg!

Irvin and Claire, the pair of bald eagles nesting near the U.S. Steel Irvin Plant welcomed another egg last night.

Once the egg hatches, it will be called "USS 8" making it the eighth successful hatch at the nest.

Last month, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania announced that the first egg of 2024 was laid at the Hays bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh. The bald eagles have been nesting on the hillside in Hays since 2013.

First, you can watch the video of Claire laying the second egg at this link.

Finally, you can always watch a live stream of the eagles' nest at this link, as well.