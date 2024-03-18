Peregrine falcons lay 2nd egg in Pitt's Cathedral of Learning nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a second egg in the peregrine falcon nest on Pitt's Cathedral of Learning.

The National Aviary said Carla and Ecco laid their second egg on Saturday around 9 p.m. In an update on Monday, the aviary said people watching the FalconCam can expect a third egg in 48 hours. The first egg was laid on Thursday afternoon.

"Peregrine eggs are tolerant to various temperatures and can sit uncovered in the nest box over the next several days," the aviary wrote. In a previous update, the aviary said peregrine falcon males don't incubate the eggs, but viewers may see Ecco temporarily help cover the eggs in inclement weather so Carla can rest.

The National Aviary has been documenting the adventures of Carla and her mate Ecco since February. Carla is new to the nest this year after Morela ended the last season without any eggs and disappeared around May. Carla laid claim to the nest box and Ecco shortly after that, the aviary said.

Carla will incubate the eggs for about a month before they hatch. This year, bird watchers can follow Carla and Ecco through the new camera and microphone, which was installed by Pitt's IT department.

Pittsburghers are also waiting for a few other eggs to hatch. This year, the popular Hays bald eagles laid just one egg. There are also two eggs in the eagle nest at the U.S. Steel Irvin plant.