Pittsburgh has pleasant weather in place for this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There are 1,440 minutes in every day. I start with that because out of those, you'll see around 14 hundred (or so) minutes that will be dry today...and that's probably too few.

The rain chance that is around today will peak late with the best chance to see rain coming after 4 p.m. While I can't rule out a thunderstorm, most of what you'll be dealing with will be in the way of quick downpours.

Severe weather is not expected today.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

The cause of the rain today will be a sinking trough bringing cooler air into our area.

I've briefly talked about 850mb temperatures before, but it is at this pressure level that we start the measurements for just how hot or cold it will be for the day. 850mb temperatures have cooled significantly over the past 24 hours. We were going from 14°C to around 10°C today.

This cooler air mass should translate to highs near 70 today.

We will be cooler than the 79° that we hit for a high yesterday. I have today's highs hitting 72 in Pittsburgh. Noon temperatures should be in the upper 60s.

Conditions expected this weekend KDKA Weather Center

The rest of the weekend will also be comfortable with highs in the mid-70s both on Saturday and Sunday.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s on Saturday and Sunday highs will probably be hit after 10 p.m. I have Sunday dropping to 59° for a low with the daily low happening just before midnight on Monday.

If you're a fan of hotter weather, it will return soon enough.

I have Thursday highs hitting the mid-80s and highs will be in near 90 on Friday next week.

7-day forecast: June 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

