Pittsburgh has plan to help parents with child care services at city meetings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a new plan in the city of Pittsburgh to help parents with child care services.

The next time the city asks its residents to come down for an important hearing or meeting. bring the kids. A new program means you'll no longer have to decide between child care and voicing your opinions.

Pittsburgh resident Destiny Cherry said she has her hands full with two little boys. So when it comes to voicing her opinions at city meetings, she's not doing it.

But a recent change means she soon could. The city will offer child care services for city residents at meetings where they are asking for public input.

It's just one part of a new city offering. The other part is for city employees whose kids attend Pittsburgh Public Schools. The next time schools close or send kids home unexpectedly, city workers are covered.

"You have to choose between coming to work or taking care of your kid," said Olga George, press secretary for the mayor's office. "We don't want to have parents in that situation."

The city said it is strictly for emergency closures.

"Anything that is not planned for," George said. "So if it's summer break, spring break, Easter break, those are planned, they're on your schedule. ... We're not going to be providing assistance for that."

This is for city employees whose kids got to Pittsburgh Public Schools. If your kid goes to a private school or any other district, it doesn't apply.