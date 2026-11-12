Pittsburgh's bald eagles nest gets 2 new cameras

People have been watching a pair of bald eagles nesting in Pittsburgh for over a decade, and now they'll be able to see them like never before.

PixCams installed two new cameras at the Glen Hazel nest, allowing viewers to watch the bald eagle pair through two cameras for the first time. The new angles capture the nest from the side and above, and PixCams said new technology will allow both to stream at a higher resolution.

An hour after the cameras were installed, PixCams said both eagles flew in to check out the new setup.

"They've been extremely active at the nest recently, and we're expecting an amazing nesting season!" PixCams wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The eagles have been making themselves at home in Glen Hazel after their previous nest in the Hays neighborhood collapsed during a storm in 2024. There was much speculation about whether the eagles would rebuild, but the 2025 season came and went without any eggs. Then birdwatchers realized the eagles had indeed built another nest, just in a different spot, moving across the river to Glen Hazel.

The Glen Hazel eagles laid two eggs this year, but both eaglets died from suspected bird flu. It was the first time the eagles had ever lost a chick in the 14 years PixCams had been streaming them, even though it's typical for 30% of eaglets to die before fledging age.

PixCams also livestreams the eagles nesting at U.S. Steel's Irvin Plant in West Mifflin. That pair got a new camera last year, giving viewers a bird's-eye view of this season's three eaglets, who all successfully fledged. It also allowed viewers to notice when one of the eaglets swallowed a fishhook, prompting a quick rescue that ended with the eaglet back in the nest like nothing had even happened.

Pittsburgh's eagles typically lay their eggs in February, so viewers will only have to wait a few more months before the excitement returns.