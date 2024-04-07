Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh gets sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday, few clouds expected for the eclipse on Monday

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 50s! Today may be a clean-up day for areas that experienced flooding. 

Conditions throughout the day:

9 a.m.: 37 degrees, Sunny
Noon: 52 degrees, Sunny
3 p.m.:  57 degrees, Mostly sunny
6 p.m.: 59 degrees, Partly sunny

temp1.png
Conditions throughout the day - April 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Eclipse forecast 

Monday will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds during the Total Solar Eclipse. 97% will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m. and right now it looks like some areas east could see light showers. 

temp2.png
Some clouds could be in the area when the eclipse happens on Monday. KDKA Weather Center

Most of those will be out of Pittsburgh by the morning. The partial eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh expires at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

The 70s return Tuesday and Wednesday with rain showers possible. 

temp4.png
7-day forecast: April 7, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

