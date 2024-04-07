Pittsburgh gets sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday, few clouds expected for the eclipse on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 50s! Today may be a clean-up day for areas that experienced flooding.

Conditions throughout the day:

9 a.m.: 37 degrees, Sunny

Noon: 52 degrees, Sunny

3 p.m.: 57 degrees, Mostly sunny

6 p.m.: 59 degrees, Partly sunny

Eclipse forecast

Monday will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds during the Total Solar Eclipse. 97% will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m. and right now it looks like some areas east could see light showers.

Most of those will be out of Pittsburgh by the morning. The partial eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh expires at 2:00 p.m. Monday.

The 70s return Tuesday and Wednesday with rain showers possible.

