Pittsburgh gets sunshine and warmer weather on Sunday, few clouds expected for the eclipse on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will be mostly sunny and highs in the upper 50s! Today may be a clean-up day for areas that experienced flooding.
Conditions throughout the day:
9 a.m.: 37 degrees, Sunny
Noon: 52 degrees, Sunny
3 p.m.: 57 degrees, Mostly sunny
6 p.m.: 59 degrees, Partly sunny
Eclipse forecast
Monday will be in the mid-60s with a few clouds during the Total Solar Eclipse. 97% will be visible in Pittsburgh at 3:17 p.m. and right now it looks like some areas east could see light showers.
Most of those will be out of Pittsburgh by the morning. The partial eclipse ends at 4:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Flood Advisory for the Ohio River at Pittsburgh expires at 2:00 p.m. Monday.
The 70s return Tuesday and Wednesday with rain showers possible.
