Pittsburgh gets a break from the high temperatures, but showers and thunderstorms are possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today we finally get relief from the extreme heat and also some much-needed rain for the region as many are looking at abnormally to moderate drought conditions.

Nothing severe is expected just a general thunderstorm.

The Laurel Highlands could see a few stronger storms as they are under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5). Highs today stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. A cold front will sweep through the region bringing this rain and breezy conditions, then after that, we are cool, dry, and comfortable for a long stretch!

Chances for severe weather in our area today KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow humidity will be lower than what we've had with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

This break is well needed after we had our 14th 90-degree day of the year so far yesterday which is well above the average that we normally see.

How the humidity will over the next few days KDKA Weather Center

The gorgeous weather will last through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s! Tuesday is the next chance for rain.

7-day forecast: July 17, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

